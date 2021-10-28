Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.53 ($97.10).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.39. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.