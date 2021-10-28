Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMWYY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of BMWYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,493. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

