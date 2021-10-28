Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 380.90 ($4.98) on Thursday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 356.68. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

