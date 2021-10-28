Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.04 ($127.11).

ETR BC8 opened at €64.74 ($76.16) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €129.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.09. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 12-month high of €67.88 ($79.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

