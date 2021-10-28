Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €71.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

BC8 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.34 ($69.81) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.04 ($127.11).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle stock opened at €64.74 ($76.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €129.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €47.87 ($56.31) and a 12-month high of €67.88 ($79.86).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.