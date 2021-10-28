Becton, Dickinson and (BDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BDX opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

