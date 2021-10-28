Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0069 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $247,674.05 and $9,832.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00233753 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00099597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

