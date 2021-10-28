Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,867. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $825.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,971.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.