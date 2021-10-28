Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BHE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:BHE opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $893.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De acquired 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,175,000 after acquiring an additional 721,470 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

