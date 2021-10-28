Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $23.08. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Benchmark Electronics shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti raised Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greef-Safft Anne De bought 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $99,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $385,971.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $197,790. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.