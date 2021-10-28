Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $36,038.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00206892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00099141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,912,488 coins and its circulating supply is 2,749,592 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

