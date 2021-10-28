Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Shares of LON:GGP opened at GBX 17.33 ($0.23) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.04. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of £686.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.