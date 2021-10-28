Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 64,844 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of HYAC stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.