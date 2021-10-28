Berkley W R Corp Boosts Holdings in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.48% of Tiga Acquisition worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiga Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

