Berkley W R Corp Buys New Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 98,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the second quarter worth $14,281,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $9,544,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth about $7,308,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,485,000.

Shares of GIG stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

