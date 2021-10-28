Berkley W R Corp Buys New Stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 78,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 203,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HZON opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

