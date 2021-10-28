Berkley W R Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) by 443.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,827 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCIC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

