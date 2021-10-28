Berkley W R Corp Has $900,000 Holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.09% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 14.8% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 28,700.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAH opened at $10.54 on Thursday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

