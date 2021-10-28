Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Berry worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 38.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 100.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,481 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $421,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $784.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

