Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Piper Sandler

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.10. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

