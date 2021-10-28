BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,558 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00.

BIGC opened at $45.98 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.