Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $566.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

TECH opened at $509.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $250.24 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.68 and a 200 day moving average of $457.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $2,672,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

