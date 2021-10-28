BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years and boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. The company also acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the migraine drug, Elyxyb. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. Stock has outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have declined ahead of Q3 earnings. Earnings surprise in recent quarters has been positive.”

BDSI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

BDSI stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $396.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

