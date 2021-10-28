Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $33,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.49.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $259.95 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.