BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,471. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

