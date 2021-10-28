BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Price Down 10.1%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares traded down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.97. 238,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 90,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $148.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,758,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

