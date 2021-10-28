BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Price Down 10.1%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares traded down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.97. 238,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 90,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $148.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87.
About BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
