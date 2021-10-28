Bird.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.56 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $275,825.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for $146.21 or 0.00238922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00206643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,748 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

