BitDAO Price Hits $2.38 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00003885 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $31.72 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00069500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,282.04 or 1.00087337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.37 or 0.06785016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

