Bitzeny (ZNY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 43% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $136,498.92 and $25.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00318175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

