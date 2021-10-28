BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,613 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of The First Bancorp worth $21,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 41.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $32.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

