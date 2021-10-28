BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Apyx Medical worth $20,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 50.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

APYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.67 million, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.90. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.