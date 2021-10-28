BlackRock Inc. Has $20.77 Million Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,168,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.20 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -3.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

