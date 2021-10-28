BlackRock Inc. Has $21.47 Million Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of NN worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter worth $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,160.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNBR opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNBR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

