BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.71% of Sohu.com worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $827.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.09. Sohu.com Limited has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

