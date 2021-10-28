BlackRock Inc. Invests $21.91 Million in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,413,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,907,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of GT Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

GTBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

