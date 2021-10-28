BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.98% of Radiant Logistics worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 71.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

