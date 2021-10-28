BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ContextLogic news, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $560,291.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,291.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,502 shares of company stock worth $8,507,712 in the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of WISH opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

