BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.56% of Quotient worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 550,078 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 545,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Quotient Limited has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.