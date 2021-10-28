BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,493 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $341.80 and a 12-month high of $513.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

