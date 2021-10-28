BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

