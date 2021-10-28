BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Heritage Insurance worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRTG. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

