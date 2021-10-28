Blackstone Inc Makes New $27.25 Million Investment in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,253,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.05% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,197,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 11,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

