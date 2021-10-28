Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,507. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.71%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

