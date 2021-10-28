Bloomsbury Publishing’s (BMY) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at GBX 367 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 345.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 333.74. The company has a market cap of £299.51 million and a PE ratio of 21.98. Bloomsbury Publishing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

In related news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 33,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total transaction of £114,139.08 ($149,123.44).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

