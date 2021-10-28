Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.61

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 25276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

