bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Holdings Reduced by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,161 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.18% of bluebird bio worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

