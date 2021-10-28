Bluefin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 673.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 485,802 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth $9,970,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth $343,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth $1,405,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONX opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

