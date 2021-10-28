Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,059 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

