Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,800 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of GPK opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.