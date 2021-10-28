BMO Capital Markets Increases Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$1.25

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

ATH opened at C$0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$520.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

